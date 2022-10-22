Dakota Valley & Sioux Valley crowned champions again

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Names change but little else seems to for the Dakota Valley Panthers and Sioux Valley Cossacks each year when it comes time for the State A Cheer & Dance meet.

Dakota Valley claimed the jazz and pom competitions to secure their 13th consecutive State A Grand Dance Championship.

The Grand Cheer title went, for a remarkable 16th straight year, to the Sioux Valley Cossacks. Sioux Valley has won this competition every year since it’s inception in 2007.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights courtesy SD PB! Team standings are below:

Final results

Dakota Valley takes 13th straight title (Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.