Dakota Valley & Sioux Valley crowned champions again

Panthers win 13th straight State A Grand Dance title, Cossacks claim 16th consecutive Grand Cheer Championship
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Names change but little else seems to for the Dakota Valley Panthers and Sioux Valley Cossacks each year when it comes time for the State A Cheer & Dance meet.

Dakota Valley claimed the jazz and pom competitions to secure their 13th consecutive State A Grand Dance Championship.

The Grand Cheer title went, for a remarkable 16th straight year, to the Sioux Valley Cossacks. Sioux Valley has won this competition every year since it’s inception in 2007.

Click on the video viewer above for highlights courtesy SD PB! Team standings are below:

