Dakota Valley & Sioux Valley crowned champions again
Panthers win 13th straight State A Grand Dance title, Cossacks claim 16th consecutive Grand Cheer Championship
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Names change but little else seems to for the Dakota Valley Panthers and Sioux Valley Cossacks each year when it comes time for the State A Cheer & Dance meet.
Dakota Valley claimed the jazz and pom competitions to secure their 13th consecutive State A Grand Dance Championship.
The Grand Cheer title went, for a remarkable 16th straight year, to the Sioux Valley Cossacks. Sioux Valley has won this competition every year since it’s inception in 2007.
