Junkin’ Market Days draws large crowds in second year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With inflation still having a large impact across the board on every day prices, it’s the perfect excuse for many to look local when it comes to buying gifts this season. Not only to save a few dollars, but to put that money right back into local communities.

From honey, to jewelry, and everything between. It’s only in it’s second year, but Junkin’ Market Days is already drawing crowds and connecting small businesses to new customers.

“A lot of these makers, these small business owners, they are doing this full time. Some of them are doing it on the side, but a lot of people here this is their full-time job.” Junkin’ Market Owner Kerry Bamsey said.

The even draws in vendors and visitors from all across the state and surrounding areas. From just up Interstate 29 in Brookings, and across the Missouri River in Winner.

“I had started this business as just a stress reliever. I just started making jewelry at my kitchen table. I put in in a local boutique in Brookings.” Mandy Newman said, owner of Mandy Ellen Designs.

“We have a lot of different vendors here in Sioux Falls that we have our product in the stores too. So it’s nice to get up here and meet people, and maybe make those connections we wouldn’t otherwise have.” Rheanna Pederson said, traveling from Winner with Dakota Honey Company.

At a time where folks are counting their money more closely than before, those small businesses say the dollars are going farther when they go right back into local communities.

“When you support a small business, you’re not just supporting that business. You’re supporting someone’s dream. For me, it was my dream to create this business.” Newman said.

“Instead of just shipping our honey off to a big corporation that would blend it with other honeys, we wanted to start just having our own and sell it. That way, it’s local, and it’s right here, and it’s for a good price.” Pederson said.

Bamsey said many people that stopped by on the first day are already getting their holiday shopping out of the way, and it’s a good time to buy local and be able to walk away with gifts immediately.

“They can tell you about their product. They can tell you how they made the product. They appreciate your support, and then you’re not shopping big-box retailers, and waiting for shipping.” Bamsey said.

Junkin’ Market Days is out at the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for one more day on Saturday. Doors open at 9:00 a.m., and the event runs through 4:00 p.m.

