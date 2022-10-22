Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

At least 15 killed in bus-truck collision on Indian highway

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck...
Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:48 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a bus collided with a truck on a highway in central India, killing at least 15 people.

At least 40 others were injured in the accident, which occurred in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh state late Friday.

Police said the bus was carrying at least 60 passengers when it rammed into a stationary truck that had just collided with another truck on the highway.

Most of the passengers were laborers traveling to their homes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOAA logo
NOAA releases outlook for upcoming winter season
Fargo radio hosts hits up the town, meets SDSU coach
NDSU fan makes good on bet to move to Brookings after SDSU win
Police Lights
Sixteen-year-old died in pickup vs. semi-truck crash north of Ethan
Sanford Health
Sanford CEO sends email to employees explaining layoffs
De acuerdo con la policía, el proyectil entró por la pared de su casa y luego pasó a través de...
Car crash kills three young men, injures one in Oelrichs

Latest News

FILE - Some of the IRS hires will be added to the ranks of sophisticated auditing teams that...
GOP campaigns against the IRS, vowing to slash its funding
Final results
Dakota Valley & Sioux Valley continue dynasties in State A Cheer & Dance
FILE - Officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting a gunman with an AR-15-style...
Texas state police fire first officer over Uvalde response
USD Dakota Days Preview