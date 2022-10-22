Reeling Coyotes return home for Dakota Days

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is a last stand kind of week in Vermillion as the University of South Dakota football team hosts 14th ranked Southern Illinois for Dakota Days at 2 PM in a rematch of the postseason game in the Dakota Dome won 11 months ago by SIU..

After last week’s 12-10 loss at Illinois State, USD’s playoff hopes for this season are on life support at 1-5. Whether or not postseason is in play shouldn’t matter according to head coach Bob Nielson since the goal in every week should be to get better.

Kickoff tomorrow is scheduled for 2 PM.

