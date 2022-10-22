Avera Medical Minute
Tucker Kraft set to return to top ranked Jackrabbits tomorrow

Missed previous six weeks with leg injury
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tomorrow South Dakota State football will play for the first time in program history as the number one ranked team in the nation.

And they’re set to get even better with the return of an All-American.

Barring any last minute setbacks, junior tight end Tucker Kraft will play tomorrow for the first time since the opener at Iowa on September third when he suffered a foot injury on the fifth play of the game.

The Timber Lake native is an early round NFL Draft prospect coming off a season in which he caught 65 passes for 773 yards and six touchdowns.

Though the SDSU offense hasn’t been as dangerous without him, they’ve found a good grove rushing the football, which makes you wonder how long it will take them to re-integrate Tucker into the offense.

It’s a good problem for head coach John Stiegelmeier to have, and he thinks Tucker’s biggest impact initially might be as a blocker for the rushing attack that put up more than 200 in last week’s win at NDSU.

The Jackrabbits and Fighting Hawks kickoff in Grand Forks at 3:00 PM.

