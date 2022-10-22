Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Two people shot inside Dallas hospital; suspect in custody

Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is in custody.(WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A shooting inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning injured two people, one of them critically.

It is reported the suspect is in custody.

Police said it happened at about 11 a.m. at the Dallas Methodist Medical Center, near the labor and delivery wing.

Local CNN affiliate WFAA reported the victims are two nurses, and the suspect was shot by a hospital police officer.

It’s not yet known what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOAA logo
NOAA releases outlook for upcoming winter season
Reva Plunkett, from Watertown, SD, has been charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from two...
Watertown bookkeeper accused of embezzling over $150,000
De acuerdo con la policía, el proyectil entró por la pared de su casa y luego pasó a través de...
Car crash kills three young men, injures one in Oelrichs
Fargo radio hosts hits up the town, meets SDSU coach
NDSU fan makes good on bet to move to Brookings after SDSU win
Consultant explains hospital layoffs, what could be next for the future of South Dakota...
Consultant explains recent hospital layoffs, what could be in South Dakota’s healthcare future

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
Migrants wait along a border wall on Aug. 23, 2022, after crossing from Mexico near Yuma, Ariz.
Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac...
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car: Spectre
The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were shot just off Southern University's...
Police arrest 2 in connection to shooting near Southern University