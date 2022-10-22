Zombie crawl in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A zombie crawl takes place in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday, headed by the Sioux Falls Roller Derby.
The event starts at 3:00 pm at Top Hat Bar and is concluded with a dance that begins at 9:00 pm
Chelle Cain and Patrick Brewer, the co-founders of the Sioux Falls Roller Derby, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the event.
