Zombie crawl in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday

By Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A zombie crawl takes place in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday, headed by the Sioux Falls Roller Derby.

The event starts at 3:00 pm at Top Hat Bar and is concluded with a dance that begins at 9:00 pm

Chelle Cain and Patrick Brewer, the co-founders of the Sioux Falls Roller Derby, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the event.

