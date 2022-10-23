Augustana, Sioux Falls fall in NSIC matchups

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augstana Recap: The Augustana football team suffered a 35-14 setback to Minnesota State Saturday afternoon in Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The loss is just the second on the Vikings’ home turf since 2018 as AU falls to 6-2 on the season. Minnesota State improves to 6-2.

The Mavericks jumped out to a 21-0 lead on three rushing touchdowns, with two of the drives spanning at least 72 yards. Augustana got on the scoreboard with 5:06 remaining in the second quarter as Casey Bauman connected with Jack Fisher for a 34-yard touchdown on 4th-and-8. The touchdown pass completed a 6-play, 50-yard drive.

The 21-7 score is how the two teams entered intermission. The Mavericks tacked on two more touchdowns in the third quarter while Augustana scored its second touchdown of the game on a two-yard receiving touchdown by Devon Jones. Thomas Scholten had entered the game the previous drive and led AU 61 yards over 10 plays to find Jones for the touchdown, setting the final score at 35-14.

Augustana ended the game with 228 yards of total offense, 226 of those through the air. Bauman ended the day with 19 completions for 189 yards with the long of 34 on the touchdown to Fisher. Jones ended the day with 81 yards receiving on 10 receptions.

Minnesota State totaled 319 yards of offense with 120 on the ground and 138 through the air. Peyton Buckley and Grayson Diepenbrock led the Vikings with six tackles each. Seth Baker recorded an interception for Augustana, his second of the season.

Recap courtesy of Augustana Athletics.

USF Recap: The No. 11 USF football team fell to the Winona State Warriors 17-20 today moving to 7-1 on the season.

The Cougars opened the game strong with a 10 yard touchdown pass from Adam Mullen to Mark Leonard for an early lead. Thuro Reisdorfer nabbed his 1,000th yard of the season on USFs opening drive while the Coo marched 91 yards on 13 plays to go up 7-0.

After a missed Winona State field goal, the Cougars took over at their own 30 yard line while marching the field 57 yards on 14 plays. Sioux Falls found the ball on the ground three times, but thanks to a pass interference call on the Warriors the Cougars were able to collect a new set of downs at the WSU 2. With a 10 yard sack, USF found themselves at the WSU 13 where Nick Hernandez split the uprights with a 30 yard field to put the Coo up 10-0 to start the second quarter.

After a three and out series from the Warriors, Sioux Falls started with the ball on their own 1 yard line after a booming 68 yard punt. With their backs against the wall, the Cougars were forced to punt it away. Seamus Hall punted 22 yards to the USF 25 where the Warriors would start with a short field.

In just two short plays, Winona connected for a 20 yard touchdown pass to narrow the lead 10-7. Walker Harris and Conor Rice made their presence in the back field as Harris picked up his 4th sack of the season while Rice tallied a 3 yard tackle for loss. Amaurii Grosskopf led the Coo with nine tackles on the day.

At the half, USF produced 163 yards of total offense with 64 on the ground and 99 through the air while picking up a 10 yard touchdown and a 30 yard field goal.

The Cougar D opened the second half with an interception by Cam Alfaro to give Sioux Falls the ball at the WSU 48. Mullen connected with Ethan Wittenburg for a 42 yard touchdown pass to travel 48 yards in 38 seconds to go up 17-7 in the third quarter. Wittenburg picked up his fourth touchdown in a Cougar jersey and first of the day against the Warriors.

The Warriors started the fourth quarter with a 34 yard touchdown to tie the game 17-17 with 14:53 left in the game before splitting the uprights to go up 17-20.

Sioux Falls ended the game with 294 yards of total offense with 226 of those coming through the air. Mullen ended the day with 14 completions on 28 attempts with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Freeman rushed for 57 yards on 20 carries while Wittenburg led the receiving game with four receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Recap courtesy of USF Athletics.

