Authorities investigate shooting in Hills, MN

An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the leg.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the leg.

It happened last night in hills, Minnesota.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says three males were asked to leave a birthday party by the homeowner.

As they left, the homeowner and others exited as well and were standing on the front lawn.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, around six shots were fired from a vehicle that carried the suspects.

The victim was shot in the leg.

Witnesses say a fourth person was in the vehicle and all four left the scene.

The sheriff’s office is looking for a dark-colored dodge dart.

They say it is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

If you have any information, please contact the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at 507-283-5000

