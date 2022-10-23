FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storm system to bring a mix of everything

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The weather will be turning active heading into the second half of the day Sunday into Monday, and a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in place for parts of the area.

The daytime hours Sunday will be quiet with plenty of sunshine east and southeast with an increase in clouds to the west as our strengthening low pressure tracks from the panhandle of Nebraska into central South Dakota throughout the day. Winds become breezy to windy out of the southeast with sustained winds of 10-30 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph. A RED FLAG WARNING is in place from noon until 8 PM for southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa. Highs top out in the 70s and 80s.

The low tracks northeast into north-central South Dakota during the evening hours and there will be some moisture and ingredients available for showers and thunderstorms to develop along and east of the James River. The Storm Prediction Center has a level two out of five severe weather risk in place which includes Sioux Falls, Brookings, Sheldon, Worthington, Marshall and Sioux City with a level one risk stretching west to the James River. The severe weather threat remains conditional still but if storms can develop, the best timing looks to be between 4 PM and 1 AM with damaging wind gusts being the main hazard. Large hail is also possible, and there is a very low end risk for an isolated tornado along and east of I-29. Be sure to stay with the First Alert Weather Team as we monitor the situation closely.

On the back side of this system, there will be a chance of light snow and wintry mix showers snow in western South Dakota, which could accumulate to a couple inches. Some flurries or light snow showers are possible in northern and central South Dakota Monday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Monday will feature much colder temperatures with a strong west to west-northwest wind and a few lingering showers.

