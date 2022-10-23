Harrisburg, Brandon Valley crowned champions at Class “AA” State Cheer and Dance Competition

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg was crowned the Cheer Grand Champion, while Brandon Valley took the Dance Grand Champion title in the 2022 Class “AA” State Cheer and Dance Competition.

Harrisburg took first in the cheer category with a score of 290. O’Gorman took second with a score of 288, while Sioux Falls Jefferson took third with a score of 286. Brandon Valley took fourth, Brookings in fifth, with the host Watertown taking sixth. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Sioux Falls Washington, Rapid City Stevens and Mitchell rounded out the top ten, respectively.

In the dance category, Brandon Valley took first with a score of 298. Washington took second only a half point behind at 297.5, with Harrisburg taking third with a score of 288.25. Yankton came in fourth place, with O’Gorman rounding out the top five. Aberdeen Central, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Lincoln, Mitchell and Roosevelt finished the top ten, respectively.

