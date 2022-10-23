Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Harrisburg, Brandon Valley crowned champions at Class “AA” State Cheer and Dance Competition

Harrisburg, Brandon Valley crowned champions at Class “AA” State Cheer and Dance Competition
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg was crowned the Cheer Grand Champion, while Brandon Valley took the Dance Grand Champion title in the 2022 Class “AA” State Cheer and Dance Competition.

Harrisburg took first in the cheer category with a score of 290. O’Gorman took second with a score of 288, while Sioux Falls Jefferson took third with a score of 286. Brandon Valley took fourth, Brookings in fifth, with the host Watertown taking sixth. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Sioux Falls Washington, Rapid City Stevens and Mitchell rounded out the top ten, respectively.

In the dance category, Brandon Valley took first with a score of 298. Washington took second only a half point behind at 297.5, with Harrisburg taking third with a score of 288.25. Yankton came in fourth place, with O’Gorman rounding out the top five. Aberdeen Central, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Lincoln, Mitchell and Roosevelt finished the top ten, respectively.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NOAA logo
NOAA releases outlook for upcoming winter season
Reva Plunkett, from Watertown, SD, has been charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from two...
Watertown bookkeeper accused of embezzling over $150,000
De acuerdo con la policía, el proyectil entró por la pared de su casa y luego pasó a través de...
Car crash kills three young men, injures one in Oelrichs
Fargo radio hosts hits up the town, meets SDSU coach
NDSU fan makes good on bet to move to Brookings after SDSU win
Consultant explains hospital layoffs, what could be next for the future of South Dakota...
Consultant explains recent hospital layoffs, what could be in South Dakota’s healthcare future

Latest News

Both ranked Augustana and Sioux Falls fell in matchups with NSIC opponents, both on the road...
Augustana, Sioux Falls fall in NSIC matchups
Augustana, Sioux Falls fall in NSIC matchups
The South Dakota Coyotes keep the homecoming crowd happy with an upset of Southern Illinois.
South Dakota upsets Southern Illinois on Dakota Days
South Dakota upsets Southern Illinois on Dakota Days
The SDSU Jackrabbits hold off an early start from North Dakota to stay clean in MVFC play.
South Dakota State holds off North Dakota to stay undefeated in conference play