Packed course for 2022 SDSHAA State Cross Country meet

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A packed course at the Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron helped echo the excitement from the 2022 SDHSAA State Cross Country meet.

In Class “B” Girls, Emery Larson of Chester Area took first place with a time of 18:15.24. Ella Boekelheide of Northwestern took second place, and Kaelyn Ulschmid of Arlington took third. In the team standings, Potter County took first place, followed by Arlington and Gayville-Volin in second and third place, respectively.

In Class A” Girls, Isabelle Bloker of Sioux Valley took the top spot on the podium with a time of 18:32.67. Natalie Smith of Sioux Falls Christian took second, and Jade Ecoffy of Red Cloud rounded out the top three. Sioux Falls Christian took the top team spot, followed by Chamberlain and Custer.

In Class “AA” Girls, Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Ali Bainbridge took first with a time of 17:26.09. Libby Castelli of O’Gorman took second, and Brionna Holso of Rapid City Stevens took third. Stevens would finish first as a team, followed by Brandon Valley in second and Lincoln in third.

In Class “B” Boys, Canistota’s Josiah Schroeder took first with a time of 16:38.25. Tavin Schroeder of Freeman Academy/Marion took second, with Nicholas Schlachter of Potter County taking third. Philip took the top team place, with Northwestern and Freeman Academy/Marion rounding out the top three.

In Class “A” Boys, Belle Fourche’s Sawyer Clarkson finished in first with a time of 15:30.28. His teammate Lane Krautschun took second, and Luke Rupert of Hill City took third place. Belle Fourche would finish in first as a team, with Hill City in second and Sioux Falls Christian in third.

Finally in Class “AA” Boys, Simeon Birnbaum continued a string on long distance titles with a time of 15:16.19. Cashton Johnson of Harrisburg took second place, and Jared Lutmer of Pierre T.F. Riggs finished third. Stevens would take the team title, with Yankton finishing second and Lincoln in third.

