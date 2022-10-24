Aidan Bouman steps up to lead Coyotes in comeback win over Southern Illinois

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes did just enough at home on Dakota Days to upset #14 Southern Illinois.

Aidan Bouman stepped in at quarterback with about two and a half minutes left in the first half for the Coyotes, and helped lead the team to a comeback down 21-7. He’d go on to complete 11-17 passes, with 120 yards and one touchdown to lead the team to a 27-24 win.

The win is only the second on the year for South Dakota, but it was a good showing none the less on homecoming. Head coach Bob Nielson said after the game that it was a well needed performance for a well needed win.

“These first five, six weeks of the season haven’t been easy. We’ve been on the road a lot, played a lot of good teams. Haven’t played quite as well as we certainly had expected to play. But that’s a good football team that we beat, a team that’s very deserving of their ranking.” Nielson said.

The Coyotes are back on the road this Saturday, as they travel out east to Ohio to take on Youngstown.

