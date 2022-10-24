Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Aidan Bouman steps up to lead Coyotes in comeback win over Southern Illinois

Aidan Bouman stepped in at quarterback with about two and a half minutes left in the first half for the Coyotes, and helped lead the team to a comeback win.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes did just enough at home on Dakota Days to upset #14 Southern Illinois.

Aidan Bouman stepped in at quarterback with about two and a half minutes left in the first half for the Coyotes, and helped lead the team to a comeback down 21-7. He’d go on to complete 11-17 passes, with 120 yards and one touchdown to lead the team to a 27-24 win.

The win is only the second on the year for South Dakota, but it was a good showing none the less on homecoming. Head coach Bob Nielson said after the game that it was a well needed performance for a well needed win.

“These first five, six weeks of the season haven’t been easy. We’ve been on the road a lot, played a lot of good teams. Haven’t played quite as well as we certainly had expected to play. But that’s a good football team that we beat, a team that’s very deserving of their ranking.” Nielson said.

The Coyotes are back on the road this Saturday, as they travel out east to Ohio to take on Youngstown.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reva Plunkett, from Watertown, SD, has been charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from two...
Watertown bookkeeper accused of embezzling over $150,000
De acuerdo con la policía, el proyectil entró por la pared de su casa y luego pasó a través de...
Car crash kills three young men, injures one in Oelrichs
Fargo radio hosts hits up the town, meets SDSU coach
NDSU fan makes good on bet to move to Brookings after SDSU win
Sanford Health
Sanford CEO sends email to employees explaining layoffs
From honey, to jewelry, and everything between. It’s only in it’s second year, but Junkin’...
Junkin’ Market Days draws large crowds in second year

Latest News

Aidan Bouman steps up to lead Coyotes in comeback win over Southern Illinois
A strong third quarter from SDSU's offense helped push them over North Dakota.
Offensive adjustments help South Dakota State to win against North Dakota
Offensive adjustments help South Dakota State to win against North Dakota
The Vikings end Senior Day still in fourth place in the NSIC win a win over Winona State.
Augustana scores two on Senior Day to get past Winona State