Another nursing home closes in South Dakota

FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota.

The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.

Country View owner and RN Administrator Vicky Maag say their closure is due to Medicaid reimbursement rates that don’t match the cost of providing care and staffing shortages.

“We can’t compete with, with, you know, some of the other job markets because the staff here have to have, you know, they have to have special training, they have to pass a state test, ongoing training and caring for dementia people,” said Maag. “It’s a lot of work, it’s hard work, and so they deserve more than minimum wage or a little better; they just do.”

Maag says she won’t close until all her residents find a new place to live. She sent out a closure letter that included listings of area nursing homes and assisted living, however, there are not many vacancies in Watertown, which means families will have to broaden their search.

The Mennonite Group bought the building with plans to turn it into a church and school.

