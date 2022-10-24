Avera Medical Minute
Augustana scores two on Senior Day to get past Winona State

The Vikings end Senior Day still in fourth place in the NSIC win a win over Winona State.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana soccer shutout Winona State 2-0 on Sunday. The Vikings improve to 9-6-2 overall and 9-4-1 in NSIC action. The Warriors drop to 8-5-4 overall and 6-4-4 in NSIC play.

The Vikings totaled five shots on target and eight total shots in the game. Winona State tallied two shots on target and nine shots total.

Match Moments

CHANCE (WSU) 14′-- The Warriors saw a scoring opportunity early in the game when Madelynn Drasher took a shot that bounced off of the crossbar, then taking a low shot that forced Jillian Barkus to dive and make the save.

GOAL (AU) 35′-- Morgan Keirstead netted an unassisted goal in the 35th minute to give Augustana the lead. Keirstead’s goal is her sixth of the season. The shot landed in the high-left corner of the net, passing the WSU goalkeeper who was unable to make the save.

CHANCE (WSU) 73′-- Winona State had an opportunity in the second half after a WSU forward sent the ball towards the net, but the shot was high right and sailed over the head of Barkus and the Augustana defense.

GOAL (AU) 85′--Josie Arduser scored Augustana’s second goal of the game with a clean shot to the upper right corner of the goal. Sylvia Fehr assisted the goal, feeding Arduser the ball towards the top left corner of the penalty box. Arduser dribbled through traffic and split the defense, finding an open net after the WSU goalkeeper left her post.

Recap courtesy of Augustana Athletics.

