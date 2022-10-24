Avera Medical Minute
College students have options to vote in South Dakota

Already absentee ballots and early votes are being submitted in South Dakota, and some of those...
Already absentee ballots and early votes are being submitted in South Dakota, and some of those are from college students.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Already absentee ballots and early votes are being submitted in South Dakota, and some of those are from college students.

Students that are already South Dakota residents can register to vote either in the county their school is at, or at their home address. Students from out of state have an option to vote in South Dakota as well.

“They can either absentee vote, if they want to stay registered in their home state where they live with their parents after the school year. If they do want to register to vote here in South Dakota, today would be the deadline.” South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett said.

There’s been a push to get students to register to vote for years. University of South Dakota Political Science Professor Emeritus Michael Card said often times, once people register and vote once, they tend to vote more often in the future.

“Voting is the most visible aspect of civil engagement. That is getting people to talk about the issues that are important to them, and communicating those issues to decision makers.” Card said.

That’s critical, as he said more and more younger voters are becoming disengaged with the voting process.

“Part of what we’ve seen in South Dakota compared to 2018, is a 40 percent drop in youth registrations. So that’s probably a real challenge, and it may be because the youth are turned off from politics.” Card said.

Barnett said it’s been a big goal of their office to get more college students registered to vote by working with schools to set up voter registration days. He said any effort to get more people out to vote is a benefit to the state as a whole.

“That’s a big block of folks that it’s maybe not on the front of their mind. So if we can kind of have a presence on campus, especially at the student union chow-line, that will get their attention.” Barnett said.

October 24 is the deadline to register to vote in South Dakota. The cutoff that county auditors can take registration applications is 5:00 p.m. For those who have registered, there’s still time to vote early or request an absentee ballot. Those ballots can be requested up until the day before the election. More information about how college students can register to vote in South Dakota can be found here.

