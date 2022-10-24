SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We could see a couple stray showers move through western parts of the region this morning. Overall, we should be staying mostly dry for the rest of our Monday. It will be cooler and breezy. Highs will be stuck in the 40s and 50s around the region. Wind gusts between 30 and 45 mph will be possible with the strongest gusts out west. A Wind Advisory is in effect west of the James River until 4 p.m. The wind will die down tonight and we’ll drop into the upper 20s and low 30s for lows.

The cooler weather will stick around for awhile. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 50s and 60s. The same is looking true for Wednesday. By Thursday, we’ll bring in another chance for a few showers across the region with highs falling into the 50s for everyone. Friday is looking a little nicer with more sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.

Over the weekend, we’ll be in and out of cloud cover with highs back in the low 60s and morning lows hovering near 40. Looking ahead to next week, Halloween is looking dry right now! Highs will be in the 60s for most of us. We’ll bring in some cooler air and another chance of rain after Halloween with highs in the 50s.

