DPS releases names in Fall River County fatal crash

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OELRICHS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety released the names of the three people who died in last Thursday’s fatal crash east of Oelrichs.

The DPS report says a 2019 Chevy Spark was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The car rolled several times, eventually coming to rest in a ditch. Three of the four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. They were Michael Walking, 26, Pine Ridge, Darrell Eagle, 25, Hot Springs, and Marco Starr, 26, Pine Ridge.

Floyd Brings Plenty, 26, Pine Ridge, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

