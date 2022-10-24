DPS releases names in fatal two-car crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Omaha, NE woman has been identified as the person who died Wednesday night in a two-car crash northeast of Sioux Falls.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on 258th Street when it did not stop for a stop sign and collided with a northbound 2023 Chevrolet Traverse. Denise Barraclough, the 64-year-old driver of the Hyundai, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shanna Snyder, the 53-year-old driver of the Traverse, sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported via ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. Jason Snyder, the 44-year-old passenger in the Traverse received minor injuries. Both are from Edgerton, MN.

All three people involved were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

