Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.
Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Andrew LaCombe and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENEY, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A driver in Michigan was killed Sunday afternoon when a kayak and roof rack fell off a passing vehicle.

Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township.

MSP said 31-year-old Matthew Morgette from Colorado was driving east in his Chevrolet pickup when he approached a Honda traveling west that was carrying a kayak on a roof rack.

Troopers said the kayak and roof rack fell off the Honda. The roof rack struck the pickup truck, pierced through the windshield and killed Morgette in the driver’s seat.

Morgette’s wife was also in the vehicle but was uninjured.

The kayak struck another vehicle, causing damage but no injuries. The driver of the Honda, a 58-year-old man from Wisconsin, was also uninjured.

MSP said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reva Plunkett, from Watertown, SD, has been charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from two...
Watertown bookkeeper accused of embezzling over $150,000
John and Jessica Norring won't soon forget their 14th wedding anniversary. The couple helped a...
Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck
The city of Sioux Falls has been looking to open a through street to the public located on...
Sioux Falls homeowner challenging city on Grant Street project
Police lights generic.
Authorities investigate shooting in Hills, MN
Harrisburg was crowned the Cheer Grand Champion, while Brandon Valley took the Dance Grand...
Harrisburg, Brandon Valley crowned champions at Class “AA” State Cheer and Dance Competition

Latest News

FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Trial over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law begins
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. Ethan...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
FILE - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega speaks during the inauguration ceremony of a highway...
Biden targets Nicaragua’s gold in new move against Ortega
Auto insurance coverage
With current car insurance rate increases, it may be time to double-check your coverage
With current car insurance rate increases, it may be time to double-check your coverage