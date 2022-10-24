Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery closing soon

Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom
Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom(Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing its doors for good on Nov. 12.

After eight years in operation, the company has decided to close its location at the Western Mall, according to their Facebook post. The company’s wines will still be available through South Dakota retailers and their winery and brewery in Hill City and online at PrairieBerry.com.

The post reads, “We have enjoyed sharing many memories, pints, and glasses of wine with you. Stop in through November 12 to raise a glass with us and to stock up on beer and wine to-go. We look forward to seeing you again soon on your travels to the Black Hills.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reva Plunkett, from Watertown, SD, has been charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from two...
Watertown bookkeeper accused of embezzling over $150,000
John and Jessica Norring won't soon forget their 14th wedding anniversary. The couple helped a...
Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck
The city of Sioux Falls has been looking to open a through street to the public located on...
Sioux Falls homeowner challenging city on Grant Street project
Police lights generic.
Authorities investigate shooting in Hills, MN
Harrisburg was crowned the Cheer Grand Champion, while Brandon Valley took the Dance Grand...
Harrisburg, Brandon Valley crowned champions at Class “AA” State Cheer and Dance Competition

Latest News

Police lights generic.
DPS identifies 3 dead in Fall River County crash
Hands
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
Bryce Baumann, 24, from Sioux Falls, faces charges of Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Motor...
Police: 24-year-old man stole phone, car in Sioux Falls
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
DPS releases names in fatal two-car crash