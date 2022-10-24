Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery closing soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing its doors for good on Nov. 12.

After eight years in operation, the company has decided to close its location at the Western Mall, according to their Facebook post. The company’s wines will still be available through South Dakota retailers and their winery and brewery in Hill City and online at PrairieBerry.com.

The post reads, “We have enjoyed sharing many memories, pints, and glasses of wine with you. Stop in through November 12 to raise a glass with us and to stock up on beer and wine to-go. We look forward to seeing you again soon on your travels to the Black Hills.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.