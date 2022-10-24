Offensive adjustments help South Dakota State to win against North Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits had a slow start in Grand Forks, ND taking on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks, but a pick-6 from DyShawn Gales, and eventually a strong offensive showing in the third erased that UND lead.

The Jacks scored 35 consecutive points to take back the lead and walk away with a 49-35 victory. It wasn’t quite how head coach John Stiegelmeier had drawn up the beginning of the game, but he said after the game that they overcame a good UND squad with good adjustments.

“Tommy Schuster, the kid’s a really good football player. He’s a competitor. The way it started, our guys could’ve lost faith, and they didn’t. We’ve got to shore up some things on special teams, and get healthy, but I’m really excited about the win.” Stiegelmeier said.

The Jackrabbits are back in Brookings Saturday for Hobo Days, where they’ll take on Indiana State.

