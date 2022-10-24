Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: 24-year-old man stole phone, car in Sioux Falls

Bryce Baumann, 24, from Sioux Falls, faces charges of Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Motor...
Bryce Baumann, 24, from Sioux Falls, faces charges of Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Motor Vehicle Theft.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a Sioux Falls man driving a stolen car robbed a woman at knifepoint in a hotel parking lot.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Sunday around 7 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls, a man pulled up to a woman walking in a hotel parking lot and wanted her purse, threatening her with a knife. The woman said she did not have a purse, so the suspect took her cell phone and drove away. The victim was not physically injured.

Officers found the phone and the stolen car that the suspect was driving nearby. Soon after, police found the suspect hiding under a car. Bryce Baumann, 24, from Sioux Falls, faces charges of Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Motor Vehicle Theft.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reva Plunkett, from Watertown, SD, has been charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from two...
Watertown bookkeeper accused of embezzling over $150,000
John and Jessica Norring won't soon forget their 14th wedding anniversary. The couple helped a...
Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck
The city of Sioux Falls has been looking to open a through street to the public located on...
Sioux Falls homeowner challenging city on Grant Street project
Police lights generic.
Authorities investigate shooting in Hills, MN
Harrisburg was crowned the Cheer Grand Champion, while Brandon Valley took the Dance Grand...
Harrisburg, Brandon Valley crowned champions at Class “AA” State Cheer and Dance Competition

Latest News

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
DPS releases names in fatal two-car crash
MICHAEL PETTIGREW, 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Sioux Falls man stabs 3 in knifing rampage
The Goat Burger.
The Gruff Plates + Pours bringing new flavors to Brandon
Sanford Health researcher receives $1.9 million grant to study genes associated with kidney...
Sanford Health receives $1.9 million to study hereditary kidney disease