Police: 24-year-old man stole phone, car in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a Sioux Falls man driving a stolen car robbed a woman at knifepoint in a hotel parking lot.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Sunday around 7 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls, a man pulled up to a woman walking in a hotel parking lot and wanted her purse, threatening her with a knife. The woman said she did not have a purse, so the suspect took her cell phone and drove away. The victim was not physically injured.

Officers found the phone and the stolen car that the suspect was driving nearby. Soon after, police found the suspect hiding under a car. Bryce Baumann, 24, from Sioux Falls, faces charges of Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Motor Vehicle Theft.

