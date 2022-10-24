Police: Sioux Falls man stabs 3 in knifing rampage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a Sioux Falls resident faces charges after attacking three people in a knifing rampage. None of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the suspect seemingly chose his victims at random. The first incident took place in northwest Sioux Falls on Sunday around 9 a.m. a 28-year-old woman was walking when the suspect drove next to her and started asking her questions. She said avoided answering the questions, saying she did not know the suspect. The suspect then jumped out of the car and stabbed her more than ten times. Two passing drivers witnessed the assault and stopped to help. After the civilians stepped in, the suspect sped away. The one car that stopped to help was able to record the suspect’s license plate.

Clemens said then, around 1:30 p.m., the suspect was at a gas station and attacked a 58-year-old man who was pumping gas, a 26-year-old bystander tried to help separate the two, and both victims were cut on their throats. The victims gave police a description of the suspect and recorded the suspect’s license plate number.

Officers discovered the suspect also stole the vehicle he was driving after finding it parked with keys inside. Michael Pettigrew, 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault, three counts of Attempted Murder, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

