Rabid bats found in South Dakota: Vaccinate your pets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is asking pet owners to protect their households by getting their pets vaccinated against rabies, a deadly disease that is transmitted to the victim by a bite from an infected animal.

With the colder temperatures, bats will move into human homes, looking for shelter. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, residents have called Animal Control more than 450 times since the beginning of the year, reporting run-ins with bats.

Pet owners should contact their vets and ensure their pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations. Rabies can be spread from pets to humans if the pet develops the disease, which is why all dogs and cats over the age of 6 months living in Sioux Falls must be vaccinated against rabies. Sick bats are less able to fly and are more easily captured by dogs and cats, potentially exposing them to the deadly disease.

The South Dakota Department of Health only detected 42 rabid bats in South Dakota from 2009-2018. Typically only one or two bats test positive from Sioux Falls each year.

A total of 74 bats from Sioux Falls have been tested for rabies this year. Since September, four of those bats have tested positive for rabies. Family pets captured three bats, and one bat landed on the victim while she slept. Pets that are exposed to rabies are put in strict quarantines and given a vaccine booster. Humans exposed to rabies should consult their physician and discuss treatment options.

The press release said there is no reason to panic if you find a bat in your home. If the bat has not caused an exposure risk, such as contact with a pet or human, or been in a room with a sleeping person, child, mentally disabled, or elderly person, then close the bat in a room and call Animal Control at the non-emergency number 367-7000. Animal Control will respond to these non-exposure situations during regular working hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. If there has been a suspected exposure, Animal Control will consider it a priority and respond at any time throughout the day or night. Animal Control will attempt to capture the bat and send it in for rabies testing.

