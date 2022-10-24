Sanford Health receives $1.9 million to study hereditary kidney disease

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A researcher at Sanford Health recently received a $1.9 million grant for her work studying a group of genes that are associated with kidney disease in humans, according to the company’s press release.

The kidney has two functional regions within the organ. The glomerulus filters the blood, and the renal tubules regulate ion and water transport. This grant will support the study of a group of genes called nonmuscle myosin II. Indra Chandrasekar’s lab will study the mutations in one of these genes that lead to a rare disease in humans called MYH9.

“We want to determine how these genes regulate absorption of sodium (salt) in the kidney,” said Dr. Chandrasekar. “These genes have been linked to kidney disease for the past 25 years. Our goal is to determine what goes wrong within the kidney cells when the gene(s) function is lost.”

The Chandrasekar lab at Sanford Research has been actively studying this group of genes for the past 7 years. Results from the studies done through this grant will benefit the understanding of genetic disorders that compromises both glomerular and tubular kidney function.

