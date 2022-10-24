Sioux Falls homeowner challenging city on Grant Street project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Sioux Falls has been looking to open a through street to the public located on Grant Street just North of Arrowhead Parkway.

This is due to rapid growth and plans for development in that area of the city.

Chester DeYoung has lived in the neighborhood for years.

He says when he first purchased the land, there was little infrastructure surrounding it.

Now, the city says there is a need for the road.

“The area has always been platted public right of way, it’s a gravel road that’s been blocked off to date so with the development in that area, we as a city decided it’s time to look at that and open that up for public use,” said Andy Berg, city engineer.

While the city did begin some minor grading work on the street. DeYoung says they had to put it on pause.

“In order to go any farther the adjoining property owners have to have all their land platted and all of the utilities in,” said Chester DeYoung, Sioux Falls resident.

And while DeYoung agrees there may be a need for the road to open, he wants to ensure the city is following their guidelines and working with residents in the area.

“We’ve agreed that they need a road for fire protection, yes, they do, but they are got to respect the current property owners right as far as developing the land. If they want to push it, well then follow all your other rules and regulations,” said DeYoung.

Berg with the city, says they will be working to do just that over the coming months.

“Timeline wise, the survey is planned to happen this fall yet and then meeting with the adjacent property owners should be occurring in the wintertime,” said Berg.

This is in hopes of gathering input from those who reside in the area.

“We want to make sure the neighborhood knows what’s coming, once we’ve got some preliminary designs I place, and we can show the neighbors along that corridor,” said Berg.

Berg says the road will remain closed until these steps are taken and further discussions with the neighborhood take place. The final construction date has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.