Startup Pitch Night returns Thursday

The rebranding includes a new logo, a newly-redesigned website, and marketing, all featuring one name: Startup Sioux Falls.
The rebranding includes a new logo, a newly-redesigned website, and marketing, all featuring one name: Startup Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Startup Pitch Night is bringing together recent CO.STARTERS graduates as they present their business pitch in a real setting where money is on the line. Graduates from partner organizations Dakota Resources, EmBe, and LSS will participate. Tickets are $15 for non-members and $5 for Startup Sioux Falls Founders Club members. Festivities begin Thursday, October 27 from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Icon Event Hall.

