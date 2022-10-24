Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Lake Preston senior known for volunteering and eager to return to his roots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Riley Casper isn’t afraid to do it all at Lake Preston High School.

With a 4.0, he participates in football, basketball, band, marching band, choir, show choir, and student council.

“The main motivation would be being successful and trying to do my best in whatever I’m doing and putting full effort,” said Riley.

“Something that I really admire about Riley is that even if he doesn’t volunteer to do something which he does as well, anything that is asked of him, Riley does. He’s willing to help the janitors, he’s willing to help teachers, he’s willing to help pick up things, he’s willing to help younger kids,” said English Lake Preston High School teacher Krista O’Dea.

He has his eyes set on the future.

“I’m planning on going to Lake Area College going for AG production,” said Riley.

He plans to return to his roots after college.

“I wanna return home and continue the legacy on the family farm and keep that going,” said Riley.

“The kids I know who are coming back like Riley, who desire to come back and to start a life or even a family here someday, I know how important that is. So, yes, it is exciting to send him out, I always tell kids to go away for a while, but we need you to come back. And Riley’s going to be a great asset to this community in the future,” said Ms. O’Dea.

Riley’s advice to younger students is the mindset that he lives by.

“Whatever you’re doing work hard at it, do it with passion, and try to do your best no matter what you’re doing. Follow through with your plan and try to accomplish your goals,” said Riley.

Riley will receive a $250 scholarship from Kingsbury Electric Cooperative which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

