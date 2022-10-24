Avera Medical Minute
Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

By Stephen Groves
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Recreational marijuana legalization will be back on the South Dakota ballot in November.

Voters in 2020 approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis, but it was nullified by a legal challenge. Whether the politically red state will pass it twice is uncertain. It’s facing strong opposition from conservative groups, and figures and different factors are in play. When 54% of voters approved the constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis, it may have benefited from being tied to another ballot measure to approve medical marijuana. This time around, it’s on its own.

One of the organizers for legalization said voters for the midterm are likely to be older and perhaps less favorably inclined toward recreational marijuana than the electorate of 2020.

