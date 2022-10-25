Avera Careflight named Program of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from Avera, Avera Careflight was named Program of the Year by the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS).

AAMS presents this award each year to “an emergency medical transport service (national or international) that has demonstrated a superior level of patient care, management prowess, high-quality leadership through visionary and innovative approaches, customer service, safety consciousness, marketing ingenuity, community service, and a commitment to the medical transport community as a whole.”

“Receiving an honor of this stature shows just how much Avera Careflight staff dedicate themselves to excellence in patient care,” said Anna Vanden Bosch RN, MSN, CFRN, Director of Clinical Operations for Avera Careflight. “We’re very proud of our team.”

Avera’s Careflight service has base locations in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and Pierre and serves a five-state region.

Lee Bollock, MSN, RN, CEN, NE-BC, CMTE, Avera Assistant Vice President of Emergency Services, said the Program of the Year award is a testament to hard work and a team that always strives to improve continuously.

“Our entire team shares in this recognition for the daily if not hourly work that is done, from the newest team member to the most senior,” he said. “Considering the international air-medical teams that have garnered it in the past, we are humbled to receive it.”

Avera Careflight leaders accepted the award at the AAMS annual conference in Tampa, Fla.

More about AAMS

AAMS is a trade association that represents and advocates on behalf of air medical teams to support their ability to deliver quality, safe, and effective medical care and medical transportation for every patient in need of care and services. AAMS is dedicated to advancing the art and science of transports medicine through advocacy, education, and research to ensure high-quality life-saving care to patients and communities worldwide.

