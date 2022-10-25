Avera Medical Minute: Hypertension and Pregnancy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New moms want to make sure they’re doing everything they can to ensure their baby is growing healthy in the womb.

But there is a sneaky medical condition that can impact pregnant women as early as 20 weeks into their pregnancy.

Doctors say that highlights the importance of prenatal visits.

Sadie Mudder spends much of her time as a new mom cuddling her 4-month-old bundle of joy, Maddux.

He is happy and healthy, but Sadie says his delivery was not what she had pictured.

“I was definitely freaking out, a few tears were shed I knew I was in good hands but just wasn’t quite prepared for this as our first kid,” said Mudder.

Maddux came six weeks early after Sadie discovered she had a complication during pregnancy.

“High blood pressure. Hadn’t really had any signs of it all through the pregnancy so it kind of took us by surprise,” said Mudder.

Dr. Dominique Boadwine says most moms-to-be aren’t aware they have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension.

“Hypertension is the most difficult thing for a patient to grasp because there are no signs there are no symptoms. It is something that we tell a patient based on findings that we do in the exam room,” said Dr. Boadwine.

Some moms, like Sadie, develop hypertension during pregnancy when they didn’t have any preexisting conditions before.

It’s known as preeclampsia.

“They came in and let me know that my bp was really high and gonna get me started on medication right away,” said Mudder.

If left untreated, hypertension and preeclampsia can be dangerous to mom and baby.

Dr. Boadwine says the number of patients developing preeclampsia is increasing, which is why it’s so important to go in for routine prenatal checkups.

“In pregnancy and after pregnancy we have a very supportive structure. During every routine prenatal visit, your blood pressure is checked and if at any point in your pregnancy you are diagnosed with hypertension, you met with our maternal-fetal medicine team, we have a patient care coordinator, said Dr. Boadwine.

Baby Maddux spent three weeks in the NICU after he was born.

Sadie said even though her delivery wasn’t what she pictures, she is grateful her doctors discovered her condition.

