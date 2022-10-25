Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol products over possible bacterial contamination

Clorox is recalling several scented multi-surface cleaners marketed under the Pine-Sol brand...
Clorox is recalling several scented multi-surface cleaners marketed under the Pine-Sol brand because they may be contaminated with a bacteria that may be harmful to those with weakened immune systems.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Clorox is recalling several scented multi-surface cleaners marketed under the Pine-Sol brand because they may be contaminated with a bacteria that may be harmful to those with weakened immune systems.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh scents, CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh, and Orange Energy scents, and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners.

The company notes that its original Pine-Sol product with a pine scent is not included in the recall.

All of the affected products have a date code that starts with “A4,” followed by a five digit number less than 22249. This means they were made before September 2022.

Consumers are asked to take a photo of the UPC code and date codes on the products and then throw them away. They can then contact Clorox for a refund. They can call Pine-Sol toll-free at (855) 378-4982, email at PineSolRecalls@inmar.com, or visit pinesolrecall.com

No illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Jessica Norring won't soon forget their 14th wedding anniversary. The couple helped a...
Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck
Hands
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
DPS releases names in fatal two-car crash
MICHAEL PETTIGREW, 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Sioux Falls man stabs 3 in knifing rampage
Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom
Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery closing soon

Latest News

Writer-director James Gunn appears at the premiere of "The Suicide Squad" in Los Angeles on...
Director James Gunn, Peter Safran to co-lead DC Studios
Kanye West’s talent agency, CAA, also dropped him, and the MRC studio announced Monday that it...
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
Marie Crane, center, holds a candle during a vigil in Tower Grove Park for the victims of a...
School gunman in Missouri had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Michigan jury gets case against 3 men tied to Whitmer plot