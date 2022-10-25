DCI found ‘no criminal activity’ in Noem’s use of state plane

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said the results of the Division of Criminal Investigation found “no criminal activity” in Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of the state’s airplane or flight records.

Original complaints were filed with the Government Accountability Board, referred to Attorney General Mark Vargo, and then passed to Attorney LaMie. The complaints claim that Gov. Noem misused the state’s airplane and that the plane’s flight records were altered. LaMie says under current law, none of the results of the DCI investigation can support the criminal prosecution of Gov. Noem and said the allegations about the flight records are “frivolous.”

LaMie said she would have no additional comment and any questions or would be referred to the Government Accountability Board or the Attorney General’s Office.

The full report can be read below.

