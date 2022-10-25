Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dell Rapids UPS delivery man lands unforgettable bank shot

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An endearing moment caught on a Ring security camera shows a Dell Rapids UPS delivery man joining in some fun with the neighborhood kids.

Several Dell Rapids kids were playing a pick-up game of hoops in a driveway when the local UPS guy was delivering a package. The basketball started to roll into the street as the delivery man was leaving, and the kids yelled at him to shoot it. The UPS man made a one-handed long-distance bank shot- a moment the kids will never forget.

The video has been shared multiple times on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Jessica Norring won't soon forget their 14th wedding anniversary. The couple helped a...
Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck
Hands
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
DPS releases names in fatal two-car crash
MICHAEL PETTIGREW, 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Sioux Falls man stabs 3 in knifing rampage
Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom
Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery closing soon

Latest News

Police Lights
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
Dell Rapids UPS delivery man makes a shot
Dell Rapids UPS delivery man makes a one-handed basket
A former USS SOUTH DAKOTA submarine sailor and current South Dakota State University student,...
SDSU submarine veteran rides USS SD Harley-Davidson in Hobo Day Parade
Avera Careflight named Program of the Year
Avera Careflight named Program of the Year