Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dove, TRESemmé, other dry shampoos recalled over benzene levels

The recalled dry shampoo products were distributed nationwide and retailers have been notified...
The recalled dry shampoo products were distributed nationwide and retailers have been notified to remove the products from shelves.(Unilever U.S. via FDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Consumer goods company Unilever U.S. has issued a voluntary recall of several brand dry shampoos.

The recall includes select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé. The company says these products contain potentially elevated levels of benzene.

Exposure to benzene by inhalation, orally, or through the skin can potentially result in cancers and blood disorders.

So far there have been no reports of illnesses, however, Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide and retailers have been notified to remove the products from shelves.

A complete list of the affected products and consumer UPC codes is provided below and can be found on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Consumers can visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reva Plunkett, from Watertown, SD, has been charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from two...
Watertown bookkeeper accused of embezzling over $150,000
John and Jessica Norring won't soon forget their 14th wedding anniversary. The couple helped a...
Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck
MICHAEL PETTIGREW, 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Sioux Falls man stabs 3 in knifing rampage
Bryce Baumann, 24, from Sioux Falls, faces charges of Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Motor...
Police: 24-year-old man stole phone, car in Sioux Falls
The city of Sioux Falls has been looking to open a through street to the public located on...
Sioux Falls homeowner challenging city on Grant Street project

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute: Hypertension and Pregnancy
Avera Medical Minute: Hypertension and Pregnancy
Griffen Wilde Athlete of the Week
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot
The race for South Dakota governor is in the home stretch
Governor Kristi Noem opting not to take part in SDPB debate
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe