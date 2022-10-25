Avera Medical Minute
Dry and cool

Tuesday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see a good amount of sunshine for the rest of our Tuesday. Just a few high, thin clouds will be rolling across the region. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for everyone. It will still be a little breezy up north and out west with wind gusts around 30 mph possible. Overnight, the wind will die down and we’ll drop into the 30s for lows.

The nice, fall-like weather will stick around for Wednesday. We’ll see a few more clouds around with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 again. By Thursday, we’ll bring in another chance for a few showers across the region with highs falling into the 50s for everyone. The opportunity for meaningful rainfall doesn’t look great. Friday is looking a little nicer with more sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.

Over the weekend, we’ll be in and out of cloud cover with highs back in the low 60s and morning lows hovering near 40. Looking ahead to next week, Halloween is looking dry right now! Highs will be in the 60s for most of us. We’ll bring in some cooler air and another chance of rain after Halloween with highs in the 50s.

