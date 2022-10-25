Governor Kristi Noem opting not to take part in SDPB debate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The race for South Dakota governor is in the home stretch.

Tonight, two of the three candidates squared off in a debate with South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

That debate featured democrat Jamie Smith and libertarian Tracy Quint.

Rather than participating in the debate with her challengers, Governor Noem instead hosted her own event tonight just a few miles away.

In July, Governor Kristi Noem said she would not be participating in a debate with SDPB because the outlet was too “leftist.”

Instead, Noem hosted her event at the Military Heritage Alliance Center called the “Salute to Veterans.”

“I am so blessed that all of you would come tonight, we’re going to enjoy an evening of fellowship, we’re going to honor some veterans that are in our presence,” said Governor Kristi Noem.

Recent polls have shown Smith and Noem locked in a single digit race, meaning every chance to appeal to voters down the stretch is crucial.

“Debates give people an opportunity to understand who they are voting for, they talk about a wide range of issues and you’re able to express your viewpoints, so people understand who the candidate is and what they stand for,” said Jamie Smith (D) candidate for governor.

At the event Noem did not make herself available for an interview. However, during public remarks, she said her only focus tonight was supporting the veterans.

“Now tonight is about one thing and one thing only and that’s about honoring our veterans,” said Noem.

As well as raising funds for different nonprofits

“All of the proceeds from this event tonight are going to veterans’ nonprofits that support them and support care for them,” said Noem.

But democrat Jamie Smith argues voters deserve to hear from all three candidates.

“I think it’s only right and proper for a candidate to available themselves to be asked questions and so it’s frustrating when she has said that she won’t,” said Smith.

Tonight’s debate will re-air on South Dakota Public Broadcasting radio tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. and 7 p.m.

