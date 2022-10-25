High outside expectations compliment big goals for Jackrabbit women

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was media day up in Brookings for the South Dakota State Jackrabbit basketball teams where expectations are always high. Never more so this season than for the SDSU women who earned the first ever AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history.

Returning all but one starter from last year’s WNIT championship team, along with the addition of Pac-12 assist leader Dru Gylten from Utah, helped the Jackrabbits earn the number 23 ranking in the country.

SDSU fell just short of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament last year and seemed to hit their stride as they got healthy and won the WNIT.

The expectations around the program aren’t greater than the ones within it. After all, SDSU has won NCAA Tournament games and reached a Sweet 16 before, and they see no reason not to aim for bigger things like a Final Four.

State opens the regular season two weeks from tonight at Frost Arena against a Creighton team led by former O’Gorman star Emma Ronsiek.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.