Incoming and outgoing members of the Children’s Home Society and Foundation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota (CHS) and the Children’s Home Foundation (CHF) welcomed new members at their annual meeting on Oct. 13, 2022.

“Our two boards are a very strong group of outstanding South Dakotans,” said CHS CEO Michelle Lavallee. “They show great passion for our mission and the people we serve.”

The organizations’ incoming members

According to their press release, the new CHS board members elected were Matt Benne of Rapid City, Tim Dougherty of Sioux Falls, and Luke Lindberg of Harrisburg. The new CHF board member is Jill Weisser-Pekoske of Sioux Falls. CHS board officers are Eric Lee, President; Deb Soholt, Vice President; Jim Schmidt, Treasurer; and Jack Marsh, Secretary. CHF board officers are Diana Dufur-Day, President; Bob Baker, Vice President; Dave Schmidt, Treasurer; and Kara Flynn, Secretary.

The organizations’ outgoing members

Outgoing CHS members who were honored for their service were Karen Schreier, Maureen Suga, and Marilyn Van Demark. The outgoing CHF board member is Joe Sztapka.

Additional members from both organizations

Other CHS board members are Sally Anderson (honorary), Jim Berman, Helen Boer, Darla Crown, Paulette Davidson, Mick Gibbs, Tim Hamel, Gina Hopkins, Lafawn Janis, Laura Johnson, Melissa Johnson, Amy Koenig, Deanna Larson, Dustin Morrison, John Rozell, Greg Schweiss, Scott Scofield, Chirag Shukla, Scott Sletten and Carolynn Stavenger.

Additional CHF board members are Dennis Aanenson, Julie Anderson Friesen, Greg Blomberg, Kim Burma, Marty Jackley, Lori Lewison, Bill Lindquist, Molly Peterson, Bobby Sundby, and George Twitero.

