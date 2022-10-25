Avera Medical Minute
Jaycees Feargrounds continues 48-year-old October tradition

“Every year something is bigger and better and you never know what’s waiting around the corner.”
The annual haunted house is a staple of Sioux Falls in October.
The annual haunted house is a staple of Sioux Falls in October.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Jaycees have put on an annual haunted house every October for the last 48 years.

”Every year something is bigger and better and you never know what’s waiting around the corner so fear the darkness,” volunteer Kadee Paine said.

Danielle Albers is the co-chair of the Feargrounds and a longtime organizer of the event.

While she does a lot of the setup herself Albers says the Feargrounds wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.

”We wouldn’t be able to put this project on without volunteers we start the building process September 1st and then we scare from the 1st of October until Halloween so it’s a big project and we can’t do it without our sponsors and our volunteers,” Albers said.

The Feargrounds have become a staple of Sioux Falls in October as thousands of people come out to the haunted house each year.

The event is not just for fun though as the Jaycees use the haunted house to give back to the community.

”Everybody knows the Jaycees for the Feargrounds and other projects that we do, but this is our biggest fundraiser which goes out into the community when we do sandbox fill and holiday gifts for kids,” Albers said.

Many of the volunteers love the thrill of haunting the Feargrounds but for Kadee Paine knowing the money is going towards a good cause is the best part.

”To see all of the joy that it brings everybody and to know that this is one of the smaller parts that goes into something bigger than even the new volunteers can even imagine is incredible,” Paine said.

The Feargrounds will be open for one final weekend before wrapping up for the year on Halloween night.

For more information click here.

