Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Man arrested after mother-in-law’s body found buried in flower bed, officials say

Gregory Tanner is charged with theft of property, forgery, financial exploitation of an elderly...
Gregory Tanner is charged with theft of property, forgery, financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person, identity theft and abuse of a corpse.(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A man is facing charges in connection with the death of his 83-year-old mother-in-law whose body was found buried in her own garden.

According to an affidavit, Rebecca Seay was reported missing on Feb. 18 after caseworkers were unable to get in touch with her following her release from the hospital. Seay was diagnosed with dementia and was last seen leaving the hospital on Jan. 22 with her son-in-law, 59-year-old Gregory Tanner.

Investigators say her body was found on March 3 in the flower bed of her rental property, wrapped in sheets next to a black box of ashes labeled “High Point Funeral Home, David Seay.” David is Seay’s deceased son.

A cause of death has not been released.

According to an affidavit, Rebecca Seay was reported missing on Feb. 18 after caseworkers were...
According to an affidavit, Rebecca Seay was reported missing on Feb. 18 after caseworkers were unable to get in touch with her following her release from the hospital.(TBI)

On March 2, investigators were reportedly notified of suspicious activity regarding Seay’s bank accounts that were not related to her care. Between Jan. 7 and March 7, Tanner allegedly made $24,600 in unauthorized purchases on gambling sites that matched player records under his name.

It was also found that $80,800 in checks were forged and negotiated by Tanner into his personal bank accounts, according to the affidavit.

The total loss was $105,409.

Tanner is charged with theft of property, forgery, financial exploitation of an elderly or vulnerable person, identity theft and abuse of a corpse.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Jessica Norring won't soon forget their 14th wedding anniversary. The couple helped a...
Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck
Hands
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
DPS releases names in fatal two-car crash
MICHAEL PETTIGREW, 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Sioux Falls man stabs 3 in knifing rampage
Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom
Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery closing soon

Latest News

The owner of the dogs, 86-year-old Marilyn Pauley, has been a registered kennel owner and dog...
Son of woman killed in fire along with 31 dogs disputes hoarding allegations
New TV ads send an urgent message to communities at high-risk of severe illness from COVID-19....
New COVID booster push to high-risk communities
FILE: U.S. Sect. of Defense Ashton Carter, left, talks to General John Hyten, the incoming...
Ash Carter, defense secretary who opened jobs to women, dies
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence
Lottery officials in Arizona say a winning $4.3 million ticket has gone unclaimed.
$4.3 million lottery ticket expires after going unclaimed for months