Mitchell teen identified in Davison County fatal crash
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ETHAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities identified a Mitchell teenager who died last Wednesday in a car crash north of Ethan.
The Department of Public Safety said the Ford-250 pickup was in the wrong lane traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when it collided with a semi-truck that was hauling cabinets.
Benjamin Waldner, the 16-year-old driver of the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 73-year-old driver of the semi-truck from Vermillion received minor injuries and was transported to a Mitchell hospital.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash but says both drivers wore seatbelts.
