New group of players ready to step into starring roles for SDSU men

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It sure seems like it’ll be hard to top what, literally in one regard, was a perfect season for the South Dakota State men’s basketball team.

The Jackrabbits won a program record 30 games last year and became the first team in Summit League history to run the table, going 18-0 in conference play and 3-0 to win the Summit League Tournament.

Coming back this season loses a couple of former Summit League Players of the Year in Douglas Wilson to graduation and Baylor Scheierman to transfer to Creighton.

Still they’ve got a lot coming back headlined by Zeke Mayo, Luke Appel, and Alex Arians, along with a talented group of newcomers including Wisconsin transfer Matthew Mors. And, as the team discussed on media day this afternoon, history shows the Jacks are pretty good at finding new stars to replace old ones.

SDSU opens their season two weeks from tonight at the University of Akron. It’s part of a season opening stretch in which SDSU will play 8 of their first ten games outside of the state of South Dakota.

