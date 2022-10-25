Noem campaign alleges Rep. Smith violated campaign finance law

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Noem’s Gubernatorial campaign is calling for an investigation into what it considers campaign finance violations regarding her opponent Rep. Jaimie Smith’s gubernatorial campaign.

Governor Noem’s campaign spokesperson, Ian Fury, alleges that Rep. Smith’s campaign “illegally” deposited more than half-a-million dollars in contributions, saying those contributions violated state law because they were not itemized and were missing information such as mailing address, city, and state of each person making a contribution of more than one hundred dollars.

Fury says 33 pages worth of violations were made, totaling at least 1,500 itemized violations.

The Governor’s campaign pointed to South Dakota Codified Law 12-27-24(12), which states “If any information required by the section is unknown to the political committee, the political committee may not deposit the contribution.”

Representative Smith responded to the allegations Monday evening, saying: “Everything was submitted in a timely manner and in accordance with South Dakota’s campaign finance regulations. I take these allegations very seriously and have directed my accounting team to identify any errors, technical or human, in our report and correct them immediately.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.