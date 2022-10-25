Police: Man in wheelchair died from Wednesday’s crash injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say the man in a wheelchair who was hit by a car last Wednesday, Oct. 20, died from his injuries.

Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said the accident occurred near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The 39-year-old driver from Sioux Falls was eastbound, and the 64-year-old man in the wheelchair had left a private drive and was attempting to cross the street heading north.

The coroner released the information that the man had passed.

Clemens says no tickets or citations have been issued as the investigation is ongoing; however, it does not appear that drugs, alcohol, or speed were contributing factors in the accident.

