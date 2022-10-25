Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU submarine veteran rides USS SD Harley-Davidson in Hobo Day Parade

A former USS SOUTH DAKOTA submarine sailor and current South Dakota State University student,...
A former USS SOUTH DAKOTA submarine sailor and current South Dakota State University student, Brody Hanson, will ride the USS South Dakota Harley-Davidson motorcycle in this year’s Hobo Day Parade.(Tom@GoRiverMarine.com)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former USS SOUTH DAKOTA submarine sailor and current South Dakota State University student, Brody Hanson, will ride the USS South Dakota Harley-Davidson motorcycle in this year’s Hobo Day Parade on Oct. 29.

According to a press release, Brody served in the Fire Control Division aboard the submarine USS SOUTH DAKOTA. Originally from Treynor, IA, Brody was in the Navy from 2015 to 2020 and qualified as an Enlisted Submarine Warfare Specialist. Brody is a Sophomore at SDSU studying Aviation Education.

The USS SD Harley-Davidson Motorcycle was established to commemorate South Dakota’s namesake vessel by the Harley-Davidson Motor Company, J&L Harley-Davidson of Sioux Falls, and Black Hills Harley-Davidson of Rapid City. The motorcycle is a 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Glide, and it was custom painted to honor the history of the USS SOUTH DAKOTA by artist Micky Harris of Menno, SD. The motorcycle is on display at the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame and kept in a ready-to-ride condition.

Any Sailor assigned to USS SOUTH DAKOTA (SSN 790) and plankowners of SSN 790 are welcome to ride the motorcycle anywhere in South Dakota. SSN 790 is the first command in the U.S. military to have its own motorcycle.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Jessica Norring won't soon forget their 14th wedding anniversary. The couple helped a...
Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck
Hands
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
DPS releases names in fatal two-car crash
MICHAEL PETTIGREW, 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Sioux Falls man stabs 3 in knifing rampage
Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom
Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery closing soon

Latest News

Avera Careflight named Program of the Year
Avera Careflight named Program of the Year
Yellowstone National Park Engine Crew member Craig Hertz uses a drip torch to help ignite the...
Wind Cave National Park burns 1,037 acres to reduced wildfire risk
Scammers Target Sioux Falls Residents
Police: Sioux Falls victim lost $800 in Xcel Energy scam
Accident in central Sioux Falls
Police: Man in wheelchair died from Wednesday’s crash injuries