SDSU submarine veteran rides USS SD Harley-Davidson in Hobo Day Parade

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former USS SOUTH DAKOTA submarine sailor and current South Dakota State University student, Brody Hanson, will ride the USS South Dakota Harley-Davidson motorcycle in this year’s Hobo Day Parade on Oct. 29.

According to a press release, Brody served in the Fire Control Division aboard the submarine USS SOUTH DAKOTA. Originally from Treynor, IA, Brody was in the Navy from 2015 to 2020 and qualified as an Enlisted Submarine Warfare Specialist. Brody is a Sophomore at SDSU studying Aviation Education.

The USS SD Harley-Davidson Motorcycle was established to commemorate South Dakota’s namesake vessel by the Harley-Davidson Motor Company, J&L Harley-Davidson of Sioux Falls, and Black Hills Harley-Davidson of Rapid City. The motorcycle is a 2018 Harley-Davidson Street Glide, and it was custom painted to honor the history of the USS SOUTH DAKOTA by artist Micky Harris of Menno, SD. The motorcycle is on display at the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum & Hall of Fame and kept in a ready-to-ride condition.

Any Sailor assigned to USS SOUTH DAKOTA (SSN 790) and plankowners of SSN 790 are welcome to ride the motorcycle anywhere in South Dakota. SSN 790 is the first command in the U.S. military to have its own motorcycle.

