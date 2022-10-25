Season defining week looms for Augustana & Sioux Falls after first batch of regional rankings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a rough weekend for Augustana and Sioux Falls’ football teams this coming Saturday looms even larger based on the first batch of Super Region 4 rankings released by the NCAA today.

10 teams are listed alphabetically with the top seven making the postseason field. The 7-1 Cougars and 6-2 Vikings are among six NSIC teams in the field, with both Augie and USF each facing another regionally ranked team they, ironically, their city rivals lose to this past week.

Sioux Falls hosts Mankato at 1 PM on Saturday with the Mavericks returning to Sioux Falls after winning at Augie 35-14 last Saturday.

The Vikings head to Winona State on Saturday at the same time which is where USF suffered their first loss of the season, 20-17, last week.

The second set of rankings will be released next week in order of ranking.

