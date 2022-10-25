Sioux Falls Christian sweeps Lennox to wrap up regular season
Top-ranked Chargers finish 27-5
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian volleyball team ended their season on a high note with a sweep of Lennox on Monday night in Sioux Falls. Taylor Byl led the Chargers, who finish 27-5, with 13 kills and Peyton Poppema added 10.
Lennox finishes 12-14.
