Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

US military to begin draining Pearl Harbor pipelines

An above-ground fuel storage tank stands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday, Oct. 24,...
An above-ground fuel storage tank stands at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The U.S. military says it's ready to begin draining fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor's tap water last year.(Audrey McAvoy | AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy)
By The Associated Press and AUDREY MCAVOY
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. military says it’s ready to begin draining fuel from three pipelines as part of an initial step toward closing a World War II-era fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year.

The military will spend six days draining the pipelines one by one starting Tuesday.

Fuel is expected to move through the pipes for a total of 12 hours.

The fuel has been sitting in the pipes since the military suspended use of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility last year after it leaked petroleum into a drinking water well serving 93,000 people in and around Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reva Plunkett, from Watertown, SD, has been charged with embezzling more than $150,000 from two...
Watertown bookkeeper accused of embezzling over $150,000
John and Jessica Norring won't soon forget their 14th wedding anniversary. The couple helped a...
Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck
MICHAEL PETTIGREW, 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Sioux Falls man stabs 3 in knifing rampage
Bryce Baumann, 24, from Sioux Falls, faces charges of Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Motor...
Police: 24-year-old man stole phone, car in Sioux Falls
The city of Sioux Falls has been looking to open a through street to the public located on...
Sioux Falls homeowner challenging city on Grant Street project

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute: Hypertension and Pregnancy
Avera Medical Minute: Hypertension and Pregnancy
Griffen Wilde Athlete of the Week
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot
The race for South Dakota governor is in the home stretch
Governor Kristi Noem opting not to take part in SDPB debate
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe